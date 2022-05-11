Nintendo is concerned about a “smooth transition” to the Switch successor

Switch Pro talk is never-ending when it comes to Nintendo’s plans — rumors were just reignited thanks to Digital Foundry’s discussion of new Breath of the Wild 2 footage. No matter what console is coming next from Nintendo, the company has concerns about transitioning to the new hardware and not leaving any of its existing customers behind.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa spoke about this subject during a recent Q&A with Japanese investors. “The question of whether we will be able to just as smoothly transition from the Nintendo Switch to the next generation of hardware is a major concern for us,” the president said (translated via VGC). “Based on our experiences with the Wii, Nintendo DS, and other hardware, it is very clear that one of the major obstacles is how to easily transition from one hardware to the next.” It’s a valid concern: while select backward compatibility is possible with the likes of Nintendo Switch Online, there are titles that are simply locked to older hardware, whether it be a console or handheld. Nintendo’s own 3DS and Wii U eShops are shutting down in 2023, as an example.

It’s lost access like that which leaves Nintendo concerned. Why would gamers move to a new device and lose games they currently enjoy? “To help alleviate this risk, we’re focusing on building long-term relationships with our customers,” Furukawa continued. “While we will continue launching new software on the Nintendo Switch, we will also provide services that also use Nintendo accounts and other IP outside of gaming software.” The aforementioned Nintendo Switch Online and its Expansion Pack, which added games from additional sources, certainly fit into that plan.

As for what the next Nintendo console will be, that’s up in the air. The company firmly denied reports of a 4K-capable Switch Pro model in the past, but its response recently changed to the more ear-turning ‘no comment.’ That’s sure to fuel plenty of fan speculation.