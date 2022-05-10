Nintendo Switch hits 107.65 million units sold, forecast to hit 128 million by April 2023

If you want to find out more about how a company is faring, the best way is to dive into its quarterly reports. Of course, these tend to be long, boring documents, but there are always some useful nuggets once you’ve sifted through all the data. Now that Nintendo has released its most recent quarterly report, we have a bit more insight into exactly how the Switch is selling and what difficulties the company is set to face.

Like everyone else, Nintendo has had to contend with mounting lockdowns in China and an ongoing chip shortage that threatens to slow down sales of consoles. However, how did the Switch perform over the past year?

Nintendo Switch sells 107.65 million units

We already knew that the Switch had broken the 100 million unit sales barrier earlier this year, but now we know by just how much. With this newest figure of 107.65 million units, the Switch has surpassed the Wii in lifetimes sales. However, it is still around 10 million behind the original Game Boy console’s sales ( 118 million) and a whopping 47 million behind the company’s best-selling console, the DS (154 million).

The Switch continues to perform well over five years into its lifecycle. So well that, in the same quarterly report, Nintendo has forecast that it will sell an additional 21 million units over the next financial year. This is consistent with reports that they would be lowering their sales figures over the next year to cope with growing difficulties in their supply chain.

As for their top-selling titles, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains the top game in the Switch library at 45.33 million units sold worldwide. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is in second place with 38.64 million units sold while Super Smash Bros. Ultimate rounds out the top three with 28.17 million units sold.