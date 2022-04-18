Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy and GBA emulators reportedly leak

Nintendo Switch Online’s classic game offerings are far from complete — there are plenty of N64 games we want added to the service. Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games are reportedly on the way too, and thanks to a new leak, we’ve just seen them in action.

The leak itself came by way of 4chan, and Twitter user @trashbandatcoot summarized it on social media. Their thread includes several screenshots (one of which includes a 4chan poster using a slur, be warned) that name games like Golden Sun, Mario Bros, Mr. Driller, Pokemon Pinball, Tactics Ogre, and more.

So Nintendo's official Game Boy Advance emulator for the Nintendo Switch just leaked. Now it's just a matter of waiting for NSO to add GBA. pic.twitter.com/mEJcKrRtzL — FivekNIghts (@trashbandatcoot) April 18, 2022

A screenshot is one thing; gameplay is another. Fellow Twitter user @RatgorlHunter has shared a few different snippets which show the dual emulators in motion. One features Wario Land II gameplay running on Hiyoko, the Game Boy emulator. Another shows the Game Boy Advance boot-up screen. GBA games reportedly run on an emulator called Sloop. Other gameplay clips can be found on @RatgorlHunter’s account.

Keep in mind, absolutely none of this has been announced (nor endorsed by) Nintendo, but it’s hard to argue against gameplay you can see with your own two eyes. Game Boy and GBA games coming to Switch Online wouldn’t be surprising, since Nintendo already pledged to “improve and expand” the Expansion Pack offerings. March’s update brought three more Sega Genesis games to the service.