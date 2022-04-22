NLRB rules that Raven Software employees can hold union vote

After months of deliberation, the National Labour Relations Board today issued a ruling regarding the unionization attempts of the Raven Software QA department. In a blow to Activision Blizzard, the NLRB found that the group of Raven employees was indeed eligible to hold a union election to officially establish the Game Workers Alliance. On top of that, the group rejected Activision Blizzard’s claims that any union election would need to encompass the entire company, deeming the group of QA employees an “appropriate bargaining unit.”

The move to unionize came back in January, following a five-week strike in protest of the dismissal of a dozen QA workers. Although the group had the support of the Communication Workers of America in the establishment of the Game Workers Alliance, Activision Blizzard refused to formally recognize the union. As a result, the group had to file for an official union election through the NLRB. In response to that, Activision Blizzard claimed that any election on unionization should require the votes of the entirety of Raven Software, not just the QA department, likely in an attempt to dilute support for the idea.

Nevertheless, the NLRB ruling today puts the Game Workers Alliance in good stead for an upcoming election. Ballots will be sent out to eligible employees next week, to be returned by May 20. An official count of the ballots will take place on May 23.