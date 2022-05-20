No More Heroes creator Suda51 reveals new studio, hopes to announce next game this year

If you don’t know developer Suda51 by name, you ought to. His work includes writing and directing the likes of the No More Heroes series, Shadows of the Damned, Lollipop Chainsaw, and more. His resume runs deep, and he’s hoping to announce his next project this year.

The news comes from the NetEase Connect 2022 livestream (via Siliconera). The Chinese company acquired Suda51’s studio Grasshopper Manufacture in October of last year. Grasshopper is now two studios, as it turns out, though both are under the NetEase banner. Yabukiri Studio is named after a species of cricket, which is quite appropriate given its pairing with Grasshopper Manufacture, and it’s now open for business. Suda51 spoke about the new location and his future plans during the livestream. It’s not clear if his next game is being worked on at both studios, but he does hope to announce it by the end of the year, though the reveal could slip into 2023. He also expressed a desire to “create projects focused [on] and directed towards a younger audience,” but that may not be tied to this next game.

The NetEase Connect stream was full of plenty of other creators and game projects. The company has made a habit out of both scooping up and creating new studios in recent months. Reportedly, it’s looking to buy out Quantic Dream and announce the acquisition this summer; this comes after an initial investment in the company. Such an acquisition could be good for the Star Wars Eclipse developer, as it’s facing several toxic workplace allegations.

As for new studios, NetEase has founded two this year. The first is Nagoshi Studio, named after Yakuza series creator Toshihiro Nagoshi, who is running the show there. The second is Jackalope Games, NetEase’s first studio in the United States, located in Texas specifically. Veteran MMO developer Jack Emmert was appointed as studio head.