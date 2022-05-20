Obi-Wan Kenobi is officially coming to Fortnite next week

After weeks of anticipation, it has finally been announced that Obi-Wan Kenobi from Star Wars is dropping hot onto Fortnite next week. Epic Games shared the news on its official website that the skin will be available for fans to purchase next Thursday, May 26 at 8 PM ET. For those who want a chance to get the skin for free, the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup will be taking place on Sunday, May 22, where you have the chance to earn the outfit and back bling.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi skin bundle will include the skin alongside the Deser Essentials back bling, Obi-Wan’s Blade Pickaxe harvesting tool, Jedi Interceptor glider, and Obi-Wan’s Message emote. There will also be the “Kenobi, Surrounded” loading screen that will be exclusive to get through the bundle. It cannot be purchased separately.

While fans have been looking forward to this announcement for quite some time, it does squash previous theories that this would be the first Star Wars skin that included a lightsaber as a harvesting tool. This has been highly requested by the fanbase for a long time. In the past, lightsabers would come to the game for a limited time as a legendary melee weapon that players could pick up. They most recently returned during Fortnite’s May the 4th celebration.

Outside of Obi-Wan, there have been ongoing theories that Darth Vader will be coming to Fortnite after a screenshot from Epic’s Unreal 5 showcase showing off a folder that was titled “CH3S3_VADER.” This has led to suspicions that the iconic villain will be a skin in Chapter 3 Season 3’s battle pass, which will begin next month.

In the past two seasons, we have seen Fortnite collaborate with Disney (who also owns the Star Wars IP) to bring Spider-Man and Doctor Strange to the battle pass. Having another partnership with the House of Mouse to get Vader in the game definitely isn’t out of the question.