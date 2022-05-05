Off The Grid is a “battle royale 2.0” game with 150 players, from District 9 director

Neil Blomkamp is known for films like District 9, Elysium, and Chappie, but he’s been collaborating with developer Gunzilla Games on something totally different. It’s called Off The Grid, and it aims to take battle royale games to the next level.

That’s meant literally — Off The Grid’s official teaser trailer description promises “a cyberpunk battle royale 2.0 multiplayer shooter where you shape the story and the gameplay.” The trailer itself shows very little though. Soldiers armed with techy guns make their way through a jungle, emerging near a city with futuristic vibes. It’s a scene that’s tonally similar to Blomkamp’s movies, but it does little to actually demonstrate the game. Considering Gunzilla is aiming for a 2023 release as per the description, we do have plenty of time to see it in action.

As for how Off The Grid plans to elevate the battle royale genre, the game will send players “on head-spinning assassination and sabotage missions.” You’ll side with a faction and carry those missions out across the “dystopian tropical island” seen in the teaser. Notably, the game will feature 150 players — battle royales commonly cap the count at 100. For now, that’s all the information we have, but you can sign up for updates on the game’s website.

Off The Grid is one of several battle royale games cooking behind the scenes. Halo Infinite’s Last Spartan Standing mode is out now, but a standalone battle royale separate from the main game is also heavily rumored. Developer Certain Affinity is said to be developing it for a November launch.