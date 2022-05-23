One Piece Odyssey screenshots look like Persona 5, reveal two original characters

One Piece Odyssey was announced earlier this year, and while fans of the manga/anime series can always make educated guesses at what the game will entail, new screenshots have given us a great look at the RPG’s battle system. It looks an awful lot like Persona 5, and that’s not a bad thing.

The full batch of screenshots, as spotted by DualShockers, can be found on One Piece Odyssey’s Japanese website. They feature nearly the entire Strawhat Pirate crew, including Luffy, Nami, Sanji, Zoro, Chopper, Usopp, and Franky. Robin can also be spotted in the UI of a battle screenshot, which is where even more intriguing details lie.

Image via Bandai Namco

As you can see from the image above, the battle system UI bears a striking resemblance to Persona 5, with the party facing down a dragon-like monster and what look like close cousins of Kung-Fu Dugong. In the bottom left corner, a rock-paper-scissors-like diagram of sword, fist, and gun attacks illustrates an affinity system that brings Persona’s various elements to mind. The screenshot also appears to show who in the party is being targeted by each enemy.

Image via Bandai Namco

Additional screenshots show a pair of new, original characters. On the left is Lim, “a mysterious girl who hates pirates.” She has a hat that’s not dissimilar to Luffy’s own, so her character arc may involve coming around to the Strawhat Crew’s side. On the right is Adio, who’s described as a drifter. While One Piece Odyssey is of course separate from the mainline story of the Shonen Jump series, the story is being written by creator Eiichiro Oda. At this point, we know that it begins with the crew being shipwrecked on a mysterious island.

Odyssey has no release date (or even a window) at this point, but we do know that it’s coming to the West, not just Japan. Whenever the RPG arrives, it will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.