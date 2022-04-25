One Piece Odyssey story details revealed along with new screenshots

Bandai Namco has revealed the basic story details of the incoming ILCA-developed RPG One Piece Odyssey, along with releasing a ton of new screenshots. If the original reveal trailer didn’t clue you in already, we know now that the Straw Hat Pirates have been left stranded on a mysterious island following a shipwreck. The plot thickens.

Revealed on the game’s official Japanese website (thanks to Google Translate and Gematsu for the English translation), Luffy and the gang will be the victims of a shipwreck off the stormy coast of an island that, according to Google translate, appears to be named “Waffle” or “Waffled.”

Image via Bandai Namco

The revealed original story by Eiichiro Oda in One Piece Odyssey leaves the Straw Hat crew needing to figure out how to escape from the storm-surrounded island. As you’d expect, plenty of enemies, rewards, and mysteries await to be discovered and defeated on the island. Including a colossal statue “with terrifying powers” that you can see above and some more recognizable monsters from the popular long-running anime/manga series.

The batch of new screenshots also details some of the puzzles we’ll be tasked with completing within ruins on the strange island, asking us to discover the “secret hidden in the ruins -and what lies ahead.” Head to the official Japanese site linked above to see all of the new screenshots. One Piece Odyssey is scheduled to release sometime in 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam).