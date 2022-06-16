Overwatch 2 content roadmap starts with two seasons of heroes, skins, and battle passes

Overwatch 2 kicks off on October 4 with an early access release. The free-to-play shooter will start with PvP multiplayer and a seasonal model, meaning the game will get new content every nine weeks. That’s according to Blizzard, which has just published Overwatch 2’s content roadmap. The first two seasons have been outlined, with the promise of more in the new year.

Image via Blizzard

As per the image above, Season 1 starts the same day that early access opens up. The inaugural season will begin with the addition of three new heroes: Sojourn, Junker Queen, and a currently unannounced third. Along with that trio come six new maps and more than 30 new skins. Each season will get its own battle pass, so you can expect some of those 30 skins to be attached to Season 1’s pass. A new mythic skin and game mode are also part of Season 1.

Season 2 begins nine weeks later, just as promised, on December 6. More of the same kinds of additions will arrive with the second season: a new tank hero, a new map, the second batch of more than 30 skins, and another mythic skin. Beyond that, Blizzard promises a year full of new content in 2023.

That’s also when the game’s PvE component will arrive. We’ve known for some time now that Overwatch 2 will release in two parts: PvP followed by PvE. That “decoupling,” as Blizzard called it, was done to get the game in fans’ hands faster. October 4 isn’t too far off for PvP, but it is a bit disappointing to see that PvE still hasn’t been penciled in for a launch date.

Fans can actually play the game sooner than October though. The game’s next beta begins on June 28 — here’s how to sign up. This will be the first opportunity to check out Junker Queen, and unlike the first beta, this preview will be held on both PC and consoles.