Overwatch 2 event coming in June, will include info on “the next phase of testing”

Nothing lasts forever, and the Overwatch 2 PvP Beta is now over. It won’t be your only chance to play the game ahead of release though. Blizzard just announced when the next Overwatch 2 event is taking place, and it’s happening soon.

Thanks to a new blog post, we know that the next Overwatch 2 event is set for Thursday, June 16. No time slot was announced, but the event will include “more information on how to gain access to the next phase of Overwatch 2 testing” when it airs. It’s worth pointing out that Blizzard doesn’t call this “next phase” a multiplayer beta, but that is most likely what it will be. Overwatch 2 will release in two parts, with PvP coming before PvE, but it seems too early to test the latter. Whatever the “next phase” is, it’s sure to be popular — the beta cracked a million views on Twitch one day after its release.

Blizzard’s blog post also included a message from game director Aaron Keller, who thanked the community for playing the game in its unfinished state. “It can be scary putting something that means so much to you out there for other people to look at,” Keller began, “especially when you know that it’s not finished. We can’t wait to take everything we’ve learned from the beta and apply it to the game, and we’re so excited to get it back in front of you.”

Overwatch 2 will be back in front of us come June 16, then playable again at some point after that. As for game’s full release date, that hasn’t been locked in yet. A 2022 launch seems unlikely, but it is possible. Whenever it arrives, your Overwatch skins will carry over into the sequel. While you wait, you can plan ahead for your main with our Overwatch 2 hero tier list.