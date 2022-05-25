PAX West returns for Labor Day weekend, PAX Unplugged gets December date

The covid-19 situation isn’t exactly over, but video game events and conventions are largely returning to in-person status. Last year’s Game Awards were held in-person, and speedrunning event Summer Games Done Quick can be both streamed online for anyone and attended in real life by locals. PAX East 2022 was an in-person event, and the same goes for PAX West and Unplugged — which have now been given official show dates via press release.

First up, PAX West. The annual video game convention is a great place to see upcoming indie games, attend panels featuring developers and games enthusiasts, and enjoy community events like esports tournaments. PAX West will be held at the Seattle Convention Center once again; the show will run over Labor Day weekend, from Friday, September 2 to Monday, September 5. Attendance badges will go on sale soon — they’ll become available starting Thursday, June 16 at 3 PM ET / noon PT. Those who wish to attend for the full show can get a four-day badge for (a slightly discounted) $235 USD, while individual day badges for Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday can be purchased for $62 each.

As for PAX West, the board game-based convention will be back at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. That will run from Friday, December 2 through Sunday, December 4. Badge prices were not listed in Penny Arcade and Reed Pop’s press release, but “weekend and single-day PAX Unplugged badges will go on sale this summer.”

PAX East only just happened — the first in-person show back after skipping a year due to covid. The show had some major exhibitors, including Gearbox Software and Larian Studios. We were able to get hands-on with several promising indie games that you should keep on your radar, including the totally radical TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge beat ’em up. Other standouts from the show include Evil West and Eiyuden Chronicles: Rising.