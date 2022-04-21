PC Game Pass launches across Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines

Microsoft has announced that Game Pass for PC has launched in five new countries in Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand. This follows a brief preview period that began at the end of March.

From today, anyone in these countries can sign up for Xbox Game Pass on PC, paying $1 for their first three months. This will give them access to a roster of over 100 games, including titles from first-party studios such as Bethesda and games included in EA Play membership subscriptions.

In a blog post, Xbox Asia Business Lead Jeremy Hinton explained, “Our goal is to bring PC Game Pass to more countries where Windows is available to help us reach over 3 billion gamers worldwide. We are off to a strong start in Southeast Asia where we saw great demand for PC Game Pass during the preview period.” He added that the company is listening to the people using Game Pass and enhancing the experience using their feedback, for example, by growing the range of games across all genres and providing better language support.

Game Pass is an incredibly accessible service, and Microsoft is trying to capitalize on that ease of access as it slowly rolls it out to more territories. While some have their concerns about its impact on games preservation, there’s no denying that Game Pass enables people to play more games than they’d ever even try if they had to buy them all individually.