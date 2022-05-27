Phasmophobia Development Update teases new ghosts, ID cards, and more

Ghost-busting horror game Phasmophobia has another update on the way, and the developers have been sharing some short developer diaries with fans to keep the anticipation high. The most recent one has just dropped, revealing some new assets and some tantalizing new information about two new incoming ghosts.

Those two new spooks are the biggest news in the upcoming update, even if the developers are being coy about details. So far, all that can be made out from screenshots is a couple of new, heavily-blurred names beginning with M and D respectively. Some folklore enthusiasts in the comments have speculated that they might refer to a Moroi, of Romanian myth, but the second ghost remains something of a mystery. However, the heavily-redacted information page does reveal to the eagle-eyed that whatever it is, it’s not to be trifled with — its strengths include an ability to “constantly sense the living,” meaning that ghost hunters will find themselves unable to hide from it.

That’s not all that’s coming to the game, though. The Asylum level is getting a fresh coat of paint and being reborn as the ironically-named Sunny Meadows Mental Institution, complete with distressingly rusty metal implements and blood-caked treatment rooms. On top of that, players will soon be able to sport ID cards with information including their level, their community role if applicable, and their prestige rank, once that system is implemented. The UI for the main menu and lobby creation screen is also being updated, and a new system for reporting other players will be added too.