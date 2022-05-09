Playground Games could already be working on Forza Horizon 6, job posting reveals

Forza Horizon 6 could already be in development, according to a new job posting listed by developer Playground Games. Despite the latest installment of the open-world racing series, Forza Horizon 5, only releasing in November 2021, Playground Games already appears to be working on its sequel.

Thanks to XGP (and Reddit), a Playground Games job listing has been discovered, revealing that the development studio appears to already be in the throes of working on Forza Horizon 6. The development studio is “looking for a level designer to join [its] Forza Horizon team” to “be a part of the level design on” Playground Games’ “next AAA title.”

The job listing reveals that the game, which should be Forza Horizon 6, is in pre-production, explaining that the successful candidate will “work closely with environment artists to create and iterate whitebox environments which prove core gameplay concepts.” Given that Forza Horizon 6 seems to be in early development, a potential release will be a few years away. The standard release schedule for the series is every two years, with Forza Horizon 5 taking three years. The sixth entry in the series could arrive as early as late 2023, with a 2024 release probably more likely.

The job description doesn’t go into any details regarding the setting of the next Forza Horizon, with the series becoming famous for its detailed interpretations of real-world locations. If you’re looking to apply to become a level designer for the next Forza Horizon game, click on the job listing above. Bear in mind you’ll be working with 3DS Max and other proprietary tools, so you’ll need the experience (and be willing to relocate to Leamington Spa in the U.K.) Hopefully, we’ll see Forza Horizon 6 announced before long now the cat’s out of the bag.