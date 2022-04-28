PlayStation Classics for PS Plus Premium begin leaking online, including Tekken 2

The upcoming release of the new PlayStation Plus Premium service has everyone wondering exactly what PS1, PS2, PSP, and PS3 games will be included in the most expensive of the three new tiers of the subscription service that combines PS Plus and PS Now. Some games supposedly heading to the service have been leaking online, letting us know that classics such as Tekken 2 could be a part of Sony’s offerings.

Revealed on Reddit, three classic games have been leaked onto the PlayStation Network backend, pointing towards their inclusion in the PS Plus Premium tier of PlayStation Classics. The three titles that have been leaked are as follows:

Mr. Driller (PS1)

Ridge Racer 2 (PSP)

Tekken 2 (PS1)

As this is a rumor based on a leak, it’s best to take the games above with a pinch of salt. They have yet to be confirmed by either Sony or Bandai Namco. All three titles, though, are realistic options that shouldn’t be burdened with hazy IP ownership details. We can see all of them being included in the PS Plus Premium tier for sure.

Adding to the three games leaked above are the four Syphon Filter games that have been rated for PS4 and PS5. It’s currently unknown if any of these seven games will make their way onto the newly revitalized PS Plus, but all of them would make for great additions to the library. PlayStation’s new game preservation team could have something to do with the move to add classic titles to the PS4 and PS5 and these seven games could just be the start.