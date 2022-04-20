PlayStation DualSense controller can now be updated via PC

The nature of hardware today is that it is always being updated. New features are added and bugs are removed with every update to make it a better product. As part of this unending quest, Sony just rolled out a feature that makes it easier to get future updates onto the DualSense controllers.

It can be a bit of a hassle to turn on the PS5 and find out that you have to download and install a new update for the controller firmware before you can dive straight into gaming, but now those updates can be done via a Windows PC instead. This news will be welcome to people who have multiple controllers or want to update them ahead of time.

To take advantage of this new feature, players need to have some minimum system requirements, including an internet connection, and download space to install the Firmware updater on their PC. From there, they just need to launch the updater, connect the controller to their PC via a USB cable, and let the updater software do its thing.

While this change isn’t nearly as big or important as previous PlayStation updates have been, it is a small quality of life improvement that makes keeping all the hardware that comes with the console up to date a bit easier.