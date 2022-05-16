PlayStation has made an “ultimate list” of video game words, and it’s quite impressive

When you think of video games and words, a daily puzzler like Wordle or Knotwords probably comes to mind. In reality, gaming as a medium is full of jargon that would likely be lost on those who don’t play. There are tons of terms that long-time players might not have come across either. Luckily, PlayStation has everyone covered.

The company has released an “ultimate list of popular, gaming-related terms.” It’s long, it’s thorough, and it goes from A to Z — or rather, from “aggro” to “zoning.” Each word is well-defined, and many include links to related terms. For example, the aforementioned “aggro” can send you to “tanking” since the two often go hand in hand, especially in multiplayer matches and co-op raids. Some entries even serve to redirect readers to games currently available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. “Area of effect” cites Elden Ring boss Godrick the Grafted, as he uses such attacks. “Endgame” is tied to Destiny 2, which is rotating its raids and dungeons for the upcoming seventeenth season of content.

The list of terms is just one part of the overall This Month on PlayStation post, which is also used to promote upcoming games. Sniper Elite 5 is at the top of the list. Its release date is Thursday, May 26, and it’s headed to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One in addition to PS5 and PS4. Also due this month are the once-delayed Vampire: The Masquerade – Swan Song and Two Point Campus, which will include wizardry and spy school courses, as we recently learned.

One thing you won’t see in the roundup is Ratchet & Clank developer Insomniac’s $50,000 donation for reproductive rights. This comes after PlayStation boss Jim Ryan reportedly told employees to “respect differences of opinion” in regards to the United States’ recent Roe v. Wade appeal. PlayStation is actually matching Insomniac’s donation, but it’s worth pointing out that charity matching is a universal company policy for Sony.