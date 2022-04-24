PlayStation is hiring a Senior Director to expand on its PC Strategy

PlayStation has begun to shift its strategy over the last few years by releasing many of its own first party titles on PC. God of War, Day’s Gone, and Horizon Zero Dawn have all released on the platform with more to come in the future. According to a job listing that was sent to VGC, it looks like PlayStation is hiring to expand on its PC team.

The listing is for a Senior Director role for the PC Planning and Strategy team, and is based out of San Mateo California. The job listing states: “The successful candidate will be responsible for the strategy and commercial activity within Global Channel sales and will deliver a single, optimized PC Sales growth and commercial plan to hub and territory teams to implement.”

Some of the responsibilities will be to lead PC growth and commercial strategy build and grow global commercial PC partner opportunities, and to deliver PC budget and all revenue targets.

Sony has pushed pretty hard recently to break through into the PC space. As stated above, many of its first party titles have already released and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection will also release on the platform later this year.

If the push wasn’t profitable for the company then it wouldn’t be doing it. On top of that, many of the titles coming to PC are months or years after its initial release. Bringing the games to PC would only allow more players who do not own a PlayStation to hop in on what Sony has been bringing to the table.