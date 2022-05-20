PlayStation London Studio’s next project is a Destiny-like service game in a fantasy setting, says job listing

A PlayStation London Studio job listing has revealed that the studio is working on a live service game with a high fantasy theme. The developers are looking for applicants to fill the permanent position of Narrative Design Lead at the studio. PlayStation London Studio is specifically looking for someone who has “a passion for both making and playing magic-based games where great gameplay is supported with fascinating fantasy world building.”

The title will be a new IP being developed for PS5, which has been known before, but the setting is brand new information. Whoever PlayStation ends up hiring will create an “intriguing backstory and world lore which sets up years of an ongoing story,” according to the job listing. The phrasing of that statement is an indirect way of saying PlayStation London Studio’s next game will be a games-as-a-service title.

It’s not exactly surprising that PlayStation London Studio is working on a live service game. Following the company’s acquisition of Bungie, Sony revealed in a presentation that the company would be putting out more online-based games in the years to come. Not just a couple, but 10 live service titles that are aiming to release by the company’s fiscal year ending in March 2026. It seems we know at least one more title now, another possibly being Twisted Metal.

It remains to be seen when PlayStation London Studio’s fantasy-based live service title will be announced, but we can expect Sony to officially reveal it when they are ready. While the game could be Destiny with a magical skin, the details in the job listing make it sound more like a fantasy RPG than anything that it wouldn’t be too surprising to see the game as a third-person Division kind of game.