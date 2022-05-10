Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl sell 14.65 million units, becoming the highest-selling Pokémon remakes

People love the Sinnoh region from Pokémon. Nintendo has released its quarterly financial report for the fiscal year that ended in March 2022, showing the sales for the latest entries in the Pokémon franchise. The report reveals that Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have sold an impressive 14.65 million units, making both games the highest-selling remakes in the franchise.

Brilliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl are remakes of the original Diamond and Pearl games, and both games were only released in November 2021. The financial report also reveals that the second-highest selling remakes in the Pokémon franchise, Let’s Go Pikachu! & Let’s Go Eevee, has sold 14.53 million units. Pokémon Legends: Arceus was released in January 2022 and was able to sell 12.64 million units within two months. The report also shows that Pokémon Sword and Shield has sold 24.27 million units.

According to the sales figures provided by Serebii’sJoe Merrick, Brilliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl have now surpassed Pokémon Yellow’s total sales of 14.64 million. The remakes’ sales are now only three million units shy from the original Diamond and Pearl’s 17.67 million units. Legends Arceus’ sales have now surpassed FireRed and LeafGreen’s 12 million units.

Here's the current Pokémon sales figures showing all main series Pokémon games as of March 31st 2022. pic.twitter.com/vIHkTCAqqr — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) May 10, 2022

Shinning Pearl, Brilliant Diamond, and Legends: Arceus all take place in the Sinnoh region of the Pokémon world, and were part of the fourth generation of Pokémon games.