Pokemon developer Game Freak offers four-day work week — with reduced pay

Labor movements in the video game industry are in the limelight right now. Crunch is an ongoing problem — so much so that some developers need to pledge not to do it. Pokemon developer Game Freak is introducing a new policy that, while seemingly imperfect, is a step in the right direction.

As reported by PR Times (with translation by Serebii.net on ResetEra), Game Freak has enacted a new optional four-day work week “for the purposes of child care or family care.” This is scheduled in the same way as paid time off, where employees have to mark it on the company calendar ahead of time. This comes on top of Game Freak’s regular flexible work hours and work-from-home options. The downside, at least to American readers, is the reduced pay. As a four-day workweek means one-fifth less work for a given month, that employee will receive 20% less pay for that month.

Reduced pay is never an enviable thing, but this policy does serve as an extension of Japan’s existing maternity leave policies. Expectant mothers are entitled to lump sums and up to two-thirds of their existing salary depending on employer insurance. Game Freak’s four-day workweek is an additional option for all parents in that sense.

The labor market in Japan is different from other nations’ of course, but a 2022 GDC survey shows that developers are very interested in new policies, specifically unionization. In contrast, companies like Activision Blizzard won’t recognize the Raven Software QA union, and it even sent out union-busting messages to employees.