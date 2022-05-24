Pokémon fans are losing it over viral Psyduck KFC toy

The Pokémon franchise is no stranger to scalping. Only last year, people were splurging money on Mcdonald’s Happy Meals to get their hands on unique trading cards made for Pokémon’s 25th anniversary, intending on selling them online for ludicrous sums of money.

Now, more or less the same thing is happening in China, but with a dancing Psyduck toy from KFC. The toy is being given away in kids’ meals as part of Children’s Day, which is celebrated on June 1. Despite it being available alongside two toys of mascot Pikachu, Psyduck appears to have become the most popular just because of its dance moves.

A report on RADII says the toy went viral on Chinese social media and has been selling out incredibly quickly. Its popularity means people have been quick to sell their Psyduck toy second-hand but at an inflated price.

According to Global Times, prices have gone as high as 500 yuan, which is roughly $75. Analyst Daniel Ahmad, however, claims to have seen the toy on sale for upwards of $200, which is a frankly obscene amount of money for a dancing toy.

It’s even possible to buy one in the US and have it imported from China, with multiple listings on eBay ranging from $105 to $120. This doesn’t include shipping costs by the way. Some die-hard fans are no doubt eager to own this piece of limited Pokémon memorabilia, especially since it’ll likely never be officially released in the West.

Psyduck was already one of the most popular Pokémon there is, thanks to its design, silly voice, and portrayal in media like the original anime series and the live-action Detective Pikachu movie.