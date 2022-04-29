Pokémon Go adds Mega Latias and Latios during the Pokémon Air Adventures event

Take to the skies during Pokémon Go’s Pokémon Air Adventures event, where you’ll have the chance to encounter multiple Flying-type Pokémon. Alongside the increased spawns for specific Flying-type Pokémon, you’ll also have the opportunity to encounter Mega Evolutions for Latias and Latios, the first Mega Legendary Pokémon coming to the game.

The event adds Mega Legendary raids, debuting with Mega Evolutions for Latias and Latios. Similar to other Mega Evolution raids, these two legendary Pokémon will be appearing for a limited time. You’ll need to be on the lookout for Mega Evolution raids, which have a distance appearance compared to the standard Raid battles. Latias can learn the charged move mist ball during these raids, and Latios can learn the charged moved luster purge, both Psychic-types. You’ll need to catch these legendary Pokémon at the end of the raids, so they learn these attacks.

Flying Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Meowth, Psyduck, Doduo, Magikarp, Wingull, Swablu, and Drifloon will have increased spawns during the event. Charizard, Lapras, and Togekiss will be available in three-star raids. If you exchange gifts with friends and receive a 7km egg, you have a chance to hatch a Togepi, Mantyke, Emolga, or Noibat. In addition, flying Pikachu, Doduo, Swablu, and Emolga have the opportunity to appear as a reward for completing specific Air Adventures.

The Pokémon Air Adventures event begins on May 3 and goes until May 8. A Timed Research will be available during the event, open to all players.

Given the swift release of the Mega Evolution update, it feels like a good time for players to jump on the Mega Raids. While these encounters have been overlooked, the latest system adds a cooldown period for all Mega Pokémon, making the system much more user-friendly. Players are still encouraged to participate in Mega Raids, but it’s not as large of a task as it previously had been and feels like a positive step for Niantic to take right now.