Pokémon Go and Prime Gaming team up to offer rewards leading up to Pokémon Go Fest 2022

Ahead of the annual Pokémon Go Fest 2022 event in June, Pokémon Go and Prime Gaming will offer multiple item bundles for Amazon Prime Members. These rewards will be available bi-weekly, starting today. You will need to be an Amazon Prime Member to acquire these rewards and add them to your Pokémon Go account.

The first item bundle is available to those with an Amazon Prime Member account. The next big event, Pokémon Go’s May 2022 Community Day featuring Alolan Geodude, will be happening over the week and is an ideal time for players to use these items. However, the main event of the year for Pokémon Go players will be Pokémon Go Fest 2022 from June 4 to 5, and players will want to make sure they have as many items as possible for the big event.

Players can visit the Pokémon Go Amazon Gaming page to claim these rewards, and they will need to be a member to receive these benefits to their account. Upon receiving the code information, players can take it to the Pokémon Go Redemption center and submit it to their account.

With two rewards a month, receiving these items is always a good deal for Pokémon Go players already using Prime Gaming. Finding ways to earn these items is always good, especially with massive events happening nearly every week in Pokémon Go. We’re curious to see how else this partnership will unfold between the two companies, but Pokémon Go players are the clear winner by receiving an assortment of supplies. The first reward sent out includes 30 Pokémon Balls, 5 Max Revives, and 1 Star Piece. These rewards are not massive but appreciated by any player who can redeem these codes.