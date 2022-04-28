Pokémon Go celebrates Mega Evolution update with the debut of Mega Kangaskhan and the Mega Moment event, available now

Earlier this week, the development team behind Pokémon Go announced there were multiple changes to the Mega Evolution feature. Now, those changes should be available worldwide, giving players the opportunity to more easily Mega Evolve their Pokémon, gain more rewards, and making Mega Raids easier. To celebrate their arrival, Mega Kangaskhan is on the way, alongside the Mega Moment event.

Mega Kangaskhan will be making its debut to Pokémon Go. If you want to evolve your standard Kangaskhan into its Mega Evolution, you’ll need to make sure you Mega Evolve it once to begin earning Mega Levels with it. You can evolve it through the new cooldown system or use Mega Kangaskhan candy.

You can find Mega Kangaskhan in Mega Raids starting today until May 1 at 8 PM in your local time zone. Because these raids are easier, you should be able to take on this Pokémon on your own if you have the best Pokémon available to defeat it. After beating it, there’s also a good chance to catch a shiny Kangaskhan.

All players will receive up to five free Raid Passes when spinning Gym Photo Discs throughout the event. While Mega Kangaskhan is available, you can also encounter Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Slowpoke, Gastly, Mareep, Buneary, and Snover in the wild.

The Mega Event for Mega Kangaskhan ends on May 1. The surprise announcement is a good way for players to try out the updated Mega system and see if the changes Niantic made were in a positive direction.