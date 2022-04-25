Pokémon Go features Alolan Geodude for May 2022 Community Day event

With Pokémon Go’s April 2022 Community Day on the horizon, the next one will be on the way shortly. For May 2022, players can look forward to catching Alolan Geodude in the wild, evolving it into Alolan Golem, a Rock and Electric-type Pokémon. During the event, players can catch multiple Alolan Geodudes in their local area for an increased time, and there’s a chance for players to catch a shiny version.

The May 2022 Community Day event featuring Alolan Geodude will be happening on May 21 from 11 AM to 2 PM in a player’s local time zone. Everyone has three hours to take advantage of this increased spawn to add a worthwhile version to a player’s collection. If players evolve Alolan Geodude into its final form, Alolan Golem, it has the chance to learn the fast attack rollout.

Before the event, players can purchase the Community Day Special Ticket, A Rocky Road, to access a Special Research story. The story features several tasks players can complete during the event, offering them a handful of rewards that have appeared in previous Pokémon Go Community Day events. The need for this ticket varies based on if players plan to participate in the full three-hour event or how badly players want to add this Pokémon to their collection.

There will be several bonuses for the event, such as earning three times as much catching Stardust, twice as much catching Candy, three-hour lures, and three incenses, but players can receive group bonuses. The group bonuses include if players catch enough Pokémon around a single Lure Module during a certain amount of time, all players in that area receive four times as much catch Stardust for 30 minutes.

This bonus was likely added due to pushback from the Pokémon Go community to Niantic regarding the change from six-hour Community Days to a three-hour event. Niantic assures the community its data supports this change. However, many players within the community continue to see this as a backstep.

For now, on May 21, 2022, the Community Day event featuring Alolan Geodude will take place from 11 AM to 2 PM in your local time zone. You do not need to purchase the Special Research ticket to participate.