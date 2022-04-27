Pokémon Go Fest 2022 tickets are live, debuting Shaymin and shiny Axew, with returning rotating habitats

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 will be happening on a two-day weekend from June 4 to 5, full of rewards for participating players. You can buy tickets starting today to reserve your spot, taking part in the event virtually to catch multiple Pokémon with increased shiny rates. Not only will many rare Pokémon be available, but a new mythical Pokémon has been announced to make its debut for ticketholders, giving them the first chance to catch it and add it to their collection.

The mythical Pokémon appearing for the event will be Shaymin, the Gratitude Pokémon. Shaymin is a Grass-type, with the appearance of a hedgehog. Ticketholders will have the first chance to capture this Pokémon during the event, and there will also be a brand new Pokémon set to appear on the second day of the event, during the raid day.

Like previous years, Pokémon Go Fest 2022 will be broken up into two days, with the first featuring rotating habitats. The second will have multiple raids for players to complete.

On the first day, you’ll have the chance to catch Pokémon as they appear in their rotating habitat. These habitats will be available for an hour before changing to another. These habitats include City, Plains, Rainforest, and Tundra. The Pokémon appearing in these habitats include Pidove, Trubbish, Hitmonchan, Girafairg, Mudkip, Larvitar, Numel, Seedot, Shroomish, Omanyte, Swinub, Wailmer, and many others. In addition, shiny forms for Shroomish, Numel, Karablast, Axew, and Shelmet will be making their debut.

Players can expect to see Team Rocket appearing throughout the event for the second day. Players can also earn free raid passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms for in-person raids to take on the many raids spawning throughout the day. During the event, a special raid Pokémon will be making its debut for everyone to catch if they’re participating.

For the first time this year, all ticket holders will be given a chance to participate in the Pokémon Go Fest Finale, an event on August 27 featuring a Special Research story, more Pokémon encounters, and will be available to all ticketholders. If you did not participate in Pokémon Go Fest 2022, you’d need to buy a ticket to join.

You can grab your Pokémon Go Fest 2022 ticket in today’s in-game store.