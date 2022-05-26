Niantic unveils details for Pokémon Go’s Season of Go, Go Fest 2022, other June Events

Niantic has revealed a lot of content for Pokémon Go players to look forward to in June and beyond in the mega-popular AR mobile title. While the headlining Pokémon Go Fest returns for yet another pocket monster-filled weekend, multiple in-game events will be taking place to garner your attention.

Season of Go

Beginning on June 1 and running until September 1 will be the new seasonal event, Season of Go. A variety of Pokémon will appear depending on your location in the world, and you will get multiple rounds of bonuses for playing during this time.

Pokémon Go Fest 2022

As mentioned above, Pokémon Go Fest 2022 is taking place on June 4-5. The mythical Pokémon Shaymin in its Land Forme is debuting alongside Nihilego, who will appear in five-star raids. Axew will also be making its debut with a shiny form. To catch Shaymin, you will choose personalized Special Research to focus on catching, exploring, or battling. Every hour of Go Fest, there will be one of four groups of Pokémon spawning in the wild based on city, plains, rainforest, and tundra habitats. Additionally, if you want to show that you participated in Go Fest this year, you can purchase a themed t-shirt for the event from Niantic.

Additional events

Season of Go and Go Fest are not the only events taking place during June this year. Adventure Week takes place from June 7-12, and the Pokémon Trading Card Game Crossover Event is June 13-30.

Raids

A new round of Five-Star and Mega Raids will be appearing every week of the month. The first round will be Mega Steelix and Kyogre, followed by Mega Aerodactyl and Groudon, then Mega Venusaur and Mewtwo with Shadow Ball, ending with Mega Blastoise and Mewtwo with Psystrike.

Raid hours for every Wednesday in June will focus on:

June 1 – Kyogre

June 8 and 15 – Groudon

June 22 – Mewtwo (Shadowball)

June 29 – Mewtwo (Psystrike)

GO Battle League Season 11

June 1 is also the beginning of GO Battle League Season 11. All GO Battle League ranks will be reset as you also earn your rewards for the previous season. Go Battle Day will be on June 18, featuring Mankey. If you earn a Mankey and evolve it into Primeape during this time, they will learn the charged move, Cross Chop. Go Battle Weekend in July and the Pokémon GO World Championship battle events will have more details announced later.