Pokémon: Hisuian Snow anime premieres online in May, will show more of Pokémon Legends: Arceus era

The Pokémon Company and WIT STUDIO has announced that a new three-part anime web series, Pokémon: Hisuan Snow, is premiering online on May 18. Pokémon: Hisuan Snow takes place in the ancient Hisui region, which you may recognize from Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Pokémon: Hisuan Snow will premiere on May 18 on the official Pokémon YouTube channel and on Pokémon TV. We’ve linked both so you can head there on May 18 to watch the new limited web series as soon as it goes live. All three episodes should be free to watch on both platforms.

The three-part series follows protagonist Alec, and his reminiscing of a time his dad first took him to Hisui as a child. We’ll see a young Alec encountering a wild Hisuian Zorua, learning that perhaps Pokémon and people can live together, going against what his father had told him.

We’ll get to see more of the interesting era and locations of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which takes us back in time to a Pokémon world that is different from the modern one we know all too well. It’s a shame that the series giving us another look at Pokémon in a different time period is such a short one, but at least we get another trip to Hisui. Perhaps we’ll see more of the Hisuian regional forms than just Zorua, too.