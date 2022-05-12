Pokémon HOME version 2.0.0 update adds latest game compatibility, special Pokémon Mystery Gifts

The Pokémon Company has revealed that it is updating Pokémon HOME to version 2.0.0, adding compatibility to Pokémon Legends: Arceus and the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl remakes. This means that as soon as you have downloaded the version 2.0.0 update, you can transfer Pokémon caught in Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl to the app and in-between other supported games.

Revealed on the official Pokémon website, the Pokémon HOME version 2.0.0 update doesn’t have a release date. Instead, The Pokémon Company has told us that it “will soon arrive.” The update adds compatibility with the app to all recently released Pokémon titles. You will be able to transfer Pokémon caught in Brilliant Diamond over to Pokémon Sword, for example, using Pokémon HOME as the go-between.

When transferring Pokémon caught to and from Legends: Arceus, you’ll notice that they have been placed in Strange Balls. If you catch a Pokémon in Shining Pearl with a Ball that doesn’t exist in Legends: Arceus, it will be placed in a Strange Ball when transferred, and vice-versa. When transferred from Legends: Arceus into Sword/Shield, meanwhile, “they will appear in standard Poké Balls.”

After downloading the 2.0.0 update on Pokémon HOME, the Pokédex from each game will be added to the service. This updates the app from simply displaying the National Pokédex. New stickers will also be available to unlock in the smartphone app version of Pokémon HOME. Hopefully, the update is available as soon as possible.

Finally, after the update, players linking Legends: Arceus and Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl will be able to claim special Mystery Gift Pokémon. Once you “deposit a Pokémon from” Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl “to the Nintendo Switch version of Pokémon HOME,” for example, “you will receive Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup with Hidden Abilities as Mystery Gifts in the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME.” In Legends: Arceus, meanwhile, if you deposit a ‘mon to the Switch version of HOME, “you will receive Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott with maximum effort levels as Mystery Gifts in the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME.”