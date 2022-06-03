Pokémon Scarlet and Violet fan theory imagines new legendaries in vehicle form

We’ve got a few months to go before Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launch, leaving future trainers plenty of time to speculate about the next generation. Artists imagined the final evolutions of the new starters almost immediately after they were introduced. Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxley aren’t the only ones getting the fanart treatment though — the new pair of legendaries are particularly intriguing.

Koraidon and Miraidon are the legendary Pokémon for Scarlet and Violet, respectively. Koraidon (pictured on the left in the image at the top of this article), has a tire-like protrusion coming from its chest. Miraidon (on the right) has hips that resemble jet engines. Reddit user ArkVinn took these established designs in a very creative new direction, imagining what they would look like in “vehicle form.” ArkVinn’s drawing shows Koraidon’s tail curling up to form a second tire, letting it zip across the ground face-first like a motorcycle. Miraidon’s tail links all the way around to form a single wheel of spinning energy, which is then propelled by its hip engines.

It’s an interesting theory, thinking that the new legendaries could go full Transformers and curl up into a second form. There’s plenty of precedent for this sort of thing in Pokémon already. Castform has been changing its appearance to match the weather since Generation III; the same goes for Gen IV’s Cherrim. The list goes on and on, and it includes legendaries and mythical ‘mons like Keldeo and Genesect. While it’s just a theory at this point, it is completely believable.

It’s one of many fan theories around Scarlet and Violet. In fact, Koraidon and Miraidon’s vehicular designs play into the Past and Future Theory, which speculates about clashing time periods in the new game. The split time periods could even be among the differences between Scarlet and Violet versions.

We’ll find out this fall. The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release date is Friday, November 18. The Generation IX versions will both be Nintendo Switch exclusives.