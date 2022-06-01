Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s second trailer reveals two professors, cooperative play, featured legendaries, and November 18 release date

The wait for more information regarding Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is over. The second trailer for the upcoming Pokémon game dives into the game by showing off players can play the game alongside their friends, with two professors, and we now know players worldwide can start playing it later this year on November 18.

A significant change from previous games is we have two professors for this adventure, Professor Sada and Professor Turo. These two will be guiding our trainer during the first part of the game, helping us on our Pokémon journey. It’s likely these two professors appear in the two versions of the game. We also catch a glimpse of new Pokémon in the region, such as the adorable dog-like Pokémon, Pawmi, the pig-like one named Lechonk, and the scared green plant-like Pokémon is named Smeliv.

Everyone will also have the chance to jump into a game with four other players. We briefly see a scene with these players running in different regions. However, we don’t know how independently they’re playing away from each other and how much they have to play together.

Supposedly, this Pokémon game will be the first open-world one. Players will have the chance to visit any location they want to go to in the game. Previously, the areas you visited and where you had to unlock badges were predetermined, but Scarlet and Violet could change this portion of the formula.

We also catch a glimpse towards the end of the featured legendary Pokémon for each version. The large red one for Scarlet is named Koraidon, and the purple one for Violet is named Miraidon.

The second trailer was short but gave us an idea of how Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is attempting to drive the series forward. With the inclusion of more multiplayer features, it’s definitely in a positive direction.