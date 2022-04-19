Pokémon trading card manufacturer now part of The Pokémon Company

Believe it or not, the manufacturer responsible for printing the cards for the Pokémon Trading Card Game was never part of The Pokémon Company. Since 2015, the North Carolina-based Millennium Print Group was a business partner, but their relationship with The Pokémon Company is about to drastically change.

The Pokémon Company has announced that it has entered an agreement to purchase Millennium Print Group, although an exact sum wasn’t shared. Said group will remain autonomous, but it will receive an investment and industry expertise as The Pokémon Company wishes to expand and develop the group’s capabilities and infrastructure.

“The talented team at Millennium Print Group has been an important partner to The Pokémon Company International for many years, helping us bring the Pokémon Trading Card Game to our fans with the quality they expect,” says Pokémon Company International president Kenji Okubo. He goes on to say that this more meaningful merger should help the companies work together better and bring even more high-quality Pokémon TCG products to the end-user.

Okubo continues, saying, “simultaneously, we aim to develop Millennium into an even better, bigger, state-of-the-art version of their already exceptional organization, benefitting not just Pokémon, but all of their customers.”

Terry Pegram, CEO of Millennium Print Group, added “In that time, we have had the opportunity to develop an amazing relationship with the expert team at The Pokémon Company International, an organization with a special culture who lives its values every day.” Pegram finishes by saying that this merger should have a “tremendous beneficial impact” for the whole company, including the customers. He wants to use this move to help turn Millennium into one of the “premier printer for trading cards in the world.”