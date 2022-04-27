Pokémon Unite monthly subscription service announced, offers special Holowear, Gems, and more

Pokémon Unite, which has recently joined the Pokémon World Championships, is getting a premium monthly subscription service, it has been announced. The free-to-play MOBA is adding more ways for you to spend your hard-earned cash on, with the “Unite Membership” adding to the glut of microtransactions and in-game battle passes already available.

Revealed for release in Japan, the Pokémon Unite membership costs 1150 Yen each month, which equates to around $9/£7. A release in the west is yet to be announced, however, so pricing could be different when the subscription service inevitably launches worldwide.

Serebii has handily translated what’s set to be included in the monthly subscription, giving us an idea of what to expect. Apart from a daily 40 Gems and Holowear, it’s not looking like it will offer the best value for money. The complete list of what’s included each month of the Pokémon Unite subscription service is as follows:

10% Trainer Fashion discount

40 Gems every day

A special Holowear

Two Unite license trials

Two Holowear license trials each week

New Chat Balloons and quick chat options

The first month includes a Hoopa Set fashion item, too. You won’t be able to transfer subscription items between the Nintendo Switch and mobile versions of the game, which is a shame. If you subscribe to the Unite Membership, make sure you do so on the platform you play the game most on.