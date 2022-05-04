Popular streamer Maria “Chica” Lopez joins Fortnite Icon skin line

Fortnite’s Icon skin line has included athletes like LeBron James and Chloe Kim, and now a streamer is getting the spotlight. Maria “Chica” Lopez is the next person to get the Icon treatment.

As shown on Epic Games’ Fortnite blog, Chica’s cosmetic set includes a unique outfit with five different styles, along with back bling and the Aida’s Edge pickaxe. Both of those have alternate styles too. Also included is the Pollo Dance emote, and yes, it’s the exact chicken dance you think it is. Chica’s stuff goes on sale in the Item Shop on Saturday, May 7 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT, but you can actually unlock it early through the Chica Cup.

That’s taking place on Thursday, May 5. Hop into a match, and you’ll earn points based on your placement. Top players will get Chica’s outfit and back bling early, and anyone who earns at least eight will get the Chica Was Here spray. A second spray called Pollito is also available. To get it, link your Epic and Twitch accounts and watch “one cumulative hour of Fortnite” between 10 AM ET on May 6 and 10 PM ET on May 8.

Finally, there’s a new Creative Mode experience called Chica’s Fun Run. It’s an obstacle course with “a whole lot of falling,” so be prepared to jump your way through. The code is 8432-7199-6378.