Pre-production on The Witcher 4 has begun, CD Project Red announces

CD Project Red has released its latest financial statement, revealing that the company has finished the research phase for the next Witcher game. A YouTube video further elaborates that the game has officially entered pre-production and is being called the first game in the new Witcher Saga. The next Witcher game doesn’t have an official title but fans have taken to calling it The Witcher 4 for now.

Since the game is only now entering pre-production, it is still several years away from making it to our hands. The only other things we know about the game is that it will be developed with Unreal Engine 5, and a teaser image for the game has been shared. Early in 2022, the CD Project released an image of a Lynx medallion on the snow. Fans initially believed the medallion was a Cat, which would have meant that the medallion came from the School of the Cat as worn by the character Ciri. This led to fans theorizing that the next Witcher would star Ciri rather than Geralt, but CD Project would clarify that the medallion is a Lynx.

There is a School of Lynx within the Witcher universe, however, it wouldn’t be founded until much later in the Witcher timeline. The School of Lynx is formed years after the School of Wolf, which is the house belonging to Geralt, is long lost. This has made fans further theorize that the next Witcher game could take place further ahead of the main timeline and focus on a new set of characters.

The Witcher video games are based on fantasy Polish novels of the same name. The trilogy of games starred Geralt, a special type of monster hunter known as a Witcher. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released in 2015, with the final expansion coming out in 2016. The games and novels proved so successful that a live-action TV show was made starring Henry Cavill. So far, the show has two seasons on Netflix, with a prequel set to launch later this year and a third season on the way some time after.