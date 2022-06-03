Prince of Persia Remake preorders are being cancelled, raising a lot of questions

The original Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is a special game, so when a remake was announced, fans of the original 2003 adventure were excited. Nearly 20 years later, a remake is on the way — or was. Maybe. Its status is currently in question.

Renowned Twitter gaming deals account @Wario64 shared that they heard “that GameStop is no longer expecting Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to release, and [employees] are instructed to let people who preorder it know it will not be arriving.” Furthermore, Wario states that digital listings for the game seem to be disappearing. As of the time of this writing, Amazon still lists the game for sale, but at least one other writer at DoubleXP had a preorder cancelled from the online retailer. We can therefore confirm that preorders are being cancelled, but the status of the game itself is up in the air.

Hearing that GameStop is no longer expecting Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to release and are instructed to let people who preorder it know it will not be arriving. The website also says it's unavailable and listings seem to be getting delisted pic.twitter.com/MVcVjnmWgX — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 3, 2022

Most recently, the remake changed studios, moving under the control of Ubisoft Montreal. At that time, Ubisoft promised it would share more information “in a future update.” That was a month ago, and it seems such an update is necessary now. The remake may not be outright cancelled, but at the very least, a quiet delisting seems to imply that the game is going back to early stages of development. That would make sense with a new studio at the helm.

This is only the latest in a long line of troubles and delays Prince of Persia has seen. First, it was delayed from 2020 to March 2021. A few months later, it was delayed again, with no new release date given. One place that the developer could get out ahead of this news is its annual Ubisoft Forward showcase. We know it’s not happening in June like usual, but the event will be held at some point later this year.