Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake changes studios, more info coming “in a future update”

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time’s remake has been through the wringer. It’s been delayed twice, and there’s currently no set release date as the second delay was indefinite. Now Ubisoft is switching studios in what seems like an attempt to get development back on track.

The news comes from the remake’s Twitter account. “The development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will now be led by Ubisoft Montreal,” the message reads. “[They] will now take the time they need to regroup on the scope of the game to deliver the best experience when it’s ready.” That wording doesn’t sound like we’ll be getting a new release date anytime soon — it seems to imply a troubled development cycle. The message ends with a promise that we’ll learn more “in a future update.”

An update on the development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pic.twitter.com/8xQpqyPSwQ — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) May 3, 2022

There is a potential opportunity for Ubisoft to give such an update. Last month, it was reported that a “massive showcase” featuring games like Skull & Bones, Beyond Good & Evil 2, and other Ubisoft titles was being planned. Should that prove true, it would be an ideal place for Ubisoft to share more about the Prince of Persia remake. Considering leaked Skull & Bones alpha gameplay is out there too, the publisher ought to put together a proper showcase sooner rather than later.