Psychonauts 2 was the “highest-rated and best-selling game” for Double Fine

Sometimes those games that appear to be in development hell don’t always turn out to be stinkers. While Psychonauts 2 was in development for quite some time, it has still set new records for Double Fine.

According to Lisette Titre-Montgomery, the art director on the game, Psychonauts 2 was a massive success for the team. In a series of tweets, she states that she was leaving the studio and thanked those who helped “bring the world of Psychonauts 2 to life.”

She continued on by stating the it was the “highest-rated and best-selling game to date” for double fine and showed all of the awards that it won or was nominated for.

My leadership resulted in shipping @DoubleFine highest rated and best selling game to date. Nominations/Awards include (not limited to):

Game of the Year – The Game Awards (nominee)

Best Art Direction – The Game Awards (nominee)

Adventure Game of the Year – DICE (nominee) — Lisette Titre-Montgomery (she/her) (@zette16) April 29, 2022

While no specific numbers were shared, it is known that the original game sold just about 1.7 million copies. So with some easy math, we can determine that the sequel has surpassed that number. However, it was not stated if she was including those who played the game via Xbox Game Pass.

If you are a fan of 3D platforms, Psychonauts 2 is an absolute must play. The game brilliantly expands on the original while also providing an excellent experience for new comers to the series. If you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you can go ahead and download the game right now.