Psykers have been confirmed for Warhammer 40K: Darktide

We already knew a lot about Warhammer 40K: Darktide, but there’s still more to learn before the co-op shooter releases later this year. The latest news is about the game’s playable classes: you will be able to select a Psyker, as it turns out.

For those who are unfamiliar, Psykers are the wild magic users of Warhammer 40K. They’re able to tap into a parallel universe known as the Warp and use its power to cast spells. Too much of this causes instability and poses a real threat to the caster. News of the Psykers’ inclusion comes from the latest issue of Edge Magazine (via PC Gamer). The write-up hearkens back to developer Fatshark’s previous Warhammer co-op games, Vermintide and Vermintide 2. “The Psyker is an unstable magic user,” it reads. “If they overuse their powers to pop heads, [they] will succumb to the perils of the Warp and explode, similarly to the way Sienna, Vermintide’s wizard, does.” While magic makes perhaps more sense in Vermintide’s medieval setting, it’s still a fun addition to the futuristic world of Darktide.

Psykers are the fourth playable class to be announced for Darktide, joining the ranks of the gun-toting Veteran, the fanatical Zealot, and the beefy Ogryn. We still have a few months to go before Darktide releases, which means there’s time for even more classes to be revealed — Vermintide had five. Those games had players choose between preset characters that filled the class archetypes, but Darktide will let you create custom characters for each of its classes.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide has a fall release date: it’s dropping on September 13. The co-op shooter will come to PC and Xbox Series X/S that Tuesday. If you’re wondering whether or not the game will support crossplay, we, unfortunately, don’t have an answer at this time. Vermintide and its sequel did not, so we don’t expect Darktide to offer it either.