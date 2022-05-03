PUBG: Battlegrounds 1v1 mode being added mid-May as part of the 17.2 update

A new 1v1 Arena is being added to PUBG: Battlegrounds as part of the 17.2 update, which is set to go live on May 11 on PC and then May 19 on consoles. Once the update has been installed, you will find the 1v1 Arena within the game’s Training Mode. Finally, we’ll be able to see who’s actually best at the game.

The 1v1 Arena in PUBG is a small map where you’ll, according to the official website’s 17.2 update patch notes, be able to “go through 1v1 rounds with a real player or spectate intense predators’ fights.” The rules of a 1v1 match are simple enough. You’ll play three rounds in a best-of-three fight, with each round lasting 60 seconds. At the start of each round, you’ll have 200 health and be equipped with basic armor and the weapons you’re holding (or a default set) before entering the Arena with just two stacks of ammo. It’s set up to be a true test of skill.

Adding 1v1 should be a good way of keeping things interesting in PUBG as well as affording a space where you can test your skills without the distractions of a regular Ranked match. It’s not all that’s being added in the 17.2 update, either.

Giant rubber ducks, for example, will be seen floating in “the lake located at the middle island of Sanhok,” which has recently returned to its original state. A Spotter Scope update will see its “enemy detection range… reduced from 1000m to 600m” as well as the removal of its automatic white passive marker in ADS mode. The update is a massive one, not limited to everything read here, so it’s best if you click on the link to the official PUBG site above to find out everything that’s being added, changed, and fixed from May 11.