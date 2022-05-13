Raiden, Blade Wolf invade The Lands Between in Metal Gear Rising x Elden Ring mod

The Elden Ring mod scene has been going strong since launch, and it shows no signs of slowing down. What else do you expect from the best-selling game of the last 12 months? Anyone who enjoys both Metal Gear and FromSoftware titles ought to love enjoy these two recent creations.

NexusMods user Demicenero has brought Raiden and the Blade Dog, looking just as they do in Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, into Elden Ring. The Raiden mod is a reskin of several armor pieces. Put on the Vulgar Militia Greaves, Banished Knight Gauntlets, Crucible Axe Helm, and Crucible Axe Armor, then swap in the mod to get the Revengeance Raiden look. As a bonus, you can reskin the Moonveil Katana as his High Frequency Sword with the same mod.

That’s only one half of Demicenero’s new offerings though. The Metal Gear Rising Blade Wolf mod brings in the nimble boss from Revengeance. You definitely couldn’t pet the dog in that game, but you can ride it in Elden Ring. This mod replaces Torrent with the boss model, letting you “finally ride the Blade Wolf,” as Demicenero puts it in their description. There’s no mechanical difference of course, but Raiden riding Blade Wolf across the Lands Between is a sight to behold.

As always, remember that running any Elden Ring mod requires you to play the game offline, even for harmless reskins like these. If that’s not cool with you, there are plenty of other powerful armor sets to find in the game. Torrent is the same for everyone — here’s how to get the trusty horse if you’re new to the game.

For those who want to go all-in on mods, there are lots of fun reskins to download. You can replace your heavy blade with Cloud’s Buster Sword from Final Fantasy VII Remake. If you want to mess with other horses in the game, you can turn the Tree Sentinel’s mount into Thomas the Tank Engine.