Rainbow Six Mobile closed alpha starts next week on Android only

Fans of the Rainbow Six series looking forward to the Mobile spin-off will be able to dip their toes early. The previously announced Rainbow Six Mobile closed alpha playtest is set to start on May 3, and will let players experience two of the standard Siege game modes on their mobile devices for the first time in the franchise’s history: Bomb, and Secure Area.

There are a couple of caveats to mention, though they are pretty standard fare for closed playtests. Firstly, this particular Rainbow Six Mobile closed alpha will only be available on Android devices; Mobile will launch on iOS when it releases in earnest, so it’s not a stretch to expect iOS players to be invited in a future playtest. Secondly — and this is the bigger downer — due to the relatively small sample size of players accepted into the playtest, bot matches are to be expected.

Those interested in trying the game out during the closed alpha playtest can register to play Rainbow Six Mobile ahead of the May 3 launch date. Note, that this first alpha is not only Android-locked, but also only available to folks in Mexico, the U.S, and Canada. On the plus side, there is no NDA, so playtesters can share their first impressions and footage from the game freely.