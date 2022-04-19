Rainbow Six Siege gets its first new map in three years

It’s already been a pretty good week for Rainbow Six Siege fans, and it’s only Tuesday. Not only will the Rainbow Six Majors be holding its first in-person event since the start of the pandemic, but Ubisoft has also just quietly dropped a brand new map for the game.

The new map Emerald Plains is available now! Experience the rolling hills of Northern Ireland in this brand-new country club and private ranch. It's all yours to explore now! pic.twitter.com/HoYPXARTu6 — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) April 19, 2022

Set beneath the thundery skies of Ireland, the Emerald Plains map is the first new level to hit Rainbow Six Siege in three years. Bearing more than a passing resemblance to Hitman’s Dartmoor level, Emerald Plains will offer players a two-floor mansion, with a more modern-styled ground floor contrasting with the more classical leanings of the upper floor. Thankfully, Ubisoft assures players that the stables were cleared out in advance, so there’s “no chance of equine casualties” when breaching and clearing.

The map is offered as part of the game’s Year 7 Season 1 Operation Demon Veil content, alongside new operator Azami, who was revealed back in February. Ubisoft promises plenty more content to come over the course of Year 7, including “more new maps, cross-play and cross-progression.” One thing that certainly doesn’t seem to be on the agenda for Rainbow Six Siege: NFTs, which seem to have lost their luster for the company lately.