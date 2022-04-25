Rainbow Six Siege limited-time Rengoku event starts tomorrow, brings ninja and samurai weapons

Rainbow Six Siege is about to hold its latest themed event, complete with a new game mode and unique gadgets. With a theme revolving around ninja and samurai warriors, the Rengoku limited-time event begins in Rainbow Six Siege on April 26, and runs until May 17. The event will feature a new mode that is drastically different from the traditional, slow-paced Rainbow Six Siege experience.

According to Ubisoft’s description, the Rengoku limited-time mode is a Control style mode, but with much faster gameplay. Players will fight over three Altar objectives scattered around the mode’s dedicated map. Holding an objective generates Favor points, and the team with the most points when the timer runs out wins. Players respawn after death, and get to use a unique event-specific loadout instead of their usual guns and gadgets. In Rengoku, each Rainbow Six Siege operator deploys with a shotgun, pistol, and throwing knives with unique on-hit effects like poison and knockback. What your throwing knives do depends on your choice of operator.

The Rengoku limited-time event ends on May 17, and as fun as it sounds, at that point the game mode will be shelved. If we are lucky, Ubisoft may revive it a few years from now as its own game.