Rainbow Six Siege Y7S1.2 update buffs Claymores, tweaks seven Operators – Full patch notes

The Rainbow Six Siege Y7S1.2 update is small on volume, but big on impact, delivering the game’s first new map in quite some time, and tweaking seven of its playable Operators in significant ways. The biggest balance change comes through the Claymore generic Gadget, which now comes with double the Claymore mines.

Operators with access to Claymores will now have a much bigger margin of error when trapping pathways, which is sure to upset the competitive meta of the game. Additionally, Blackbeard now joins the list of attacker Operators in Rainbow Six Siege who have access to Claymores; in return, he can no longer use Breaching Charges.

Besides these Claymore-specific changes, the Rainbow Six Siege Y7S1.2 update ushers in a number of other balance tweaks for Operators. Bandit can now attach multiple Shock Wire batteries to the same deployable or surface for some extra oomph. Operators knocked down by Oryx‘s charge or Nomad‘s Airjabs recover after 1.25 seconds (down from 2), but remain prone upon recovery.

Warden‘s Smart Glasses now last up to 20 seconds, but their cooldown is also extended to 20 seconds; this is up from 10 seconds for both values previously. Gridlock now has four Trax Canisters, and Ying comes with four Candelas (up from three in both cases), but the individual Candela flash duration has been halved, down to 1.4 seconds.

On the map side, the Emerald Plains map is now available in the Ranked, Unranked, Quickmatch, Team Deathmatch, Newcomer, and Lone Wolf game Rainbow Six Siege modes. The Outback map is no longer in the Newcomer playlist.

Y7S1.2 PATCH SIZE

Below you will find the download sizes for each platform.

Ubisoft Connect: 3.75 GB

Steam: 1.9 GB

Xbox One: 2.46 GB

Xbox Series X: 2.61 GB

PS4: 2.98 GB

PS5: 2.32 GB

NEW MAP

EMERALD PLAINS

Added Emerald Plains to Ranked, Unranked, Quick Match, Team Deathmatch, Newcomer and Lone Wolf PVE map playlists.

A blog post with more details about Emerald Plains will be coming soon and can be found here.

OPERATOR BALANCING

BANDIT

Bandit can now attach multiple batteries to the same surface or device.

BLACKBEARD

Added Claymore (removed Breaching Charges).

GRIDLOCK

Gridlock now has 4 Trax canisters (from 3).

NOMAD + ORYX

Recovery time from knock-back effects is now 1.25s (from 2s).

Operators will now remain prone after recovering from a knock-back effect.

WARDEN

Increased duration and cooldown of Glance Smart Glasses to 20s each (from 10s).

YING

Reduced duration of the Candelas flash to 1.4s (from 2.8s).

Increased the number of Candelas to 4 (from 3).

GADGET BALANCING

CLAYMORE

Increased the number of Claymores to 2 (from 1).

TWEAKS AND IMPROVEMENTS

PLAYER COMFORT

FoV

Added Field of View slider on console (PS4, PS5, Xbox One & Xbox Series S/X).

Please note, setting the field of view above 60 may result in lower frame rate and some graphical issues.

GAME HEALTH

Map Rotations

Removed Outback from the Newcomer playlist.

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED – Various Team Deathmatch issues.

FIXED – Players are not getting points for destroying drones during “Prep Phase”.

FIXED – Operators are receiving damage after being pushed through a destroyed wall by Nomad or Oryx.

FIXED – Operators affected by Capitão’s Asphyxiation Bolt still take damage after the fire disappears and Capitão exits the game.

FIXED – Montagne will retain his Ballistic shield equipped if Oryx pushes him while retracting the Shield.

FIXED – Defenders can see Jackal footprints in support mode after reconnecting.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED – Various LOD issues on Emerald Plains map.

FIXED – Various LOD issues on multiple maps.

OPERATORS

FIXED – Various Azami Kiba Barrier issues.

FIXED – Deployable gadgets get destroyed when Kapkan deploys his EDD in their proximity.

FIXED – Tachanka can kill the hostage when the Hostage Death setting is turned off.

FIXED – Various operator VFX issues.

USER EXPERIENCE