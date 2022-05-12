Remedy gives an update on Alan Wake II for the franchise’s anniversary

Remedy Entertainment gave an update on Thursday in regard to where the highly-anticipated sequel to Alan Wake, Alan Wake II, stands. The update came via a YouTube video celebrating the franchise’s 12th anniversary, which also revealed the remastered version of the first game would be heading to the Nintendo Switch.

Lake spent a good deal of time discussing the in-development sequel, which was announced at The Game Awards in 2021. The video showcased quite a few pieces of concept art for the upcoming game, all of which exhibited a dark, unsettling atmosphere that seemed to track with Lake’s prior statements that the game would lean heavily into the survival horror genre.

While Lake admitted he had previously planned to share more about the game this summer, he announced today that nothing huge would be shown off. Lake stated that he and the team decided to avoid a big reveal this summer in the interest of ensuring the game makes the best possible first impression upon its eventual gameplay reveal.

“We want to make sure that we are creating the best possible experience,” Lake said. “We don’t want to pivot the team away from that focus to work on a demo right now. Unfortunately, you will have to wait for a proper demo or trailer a bit longer.”

Lake also announced that AMC, which is known for producing and broadcasting shows like The Walking Dead, Breaking Bad, and Better Call Saul, had purchased the television rights to the Alan Wake franchise.

In addition to Alan Wake II, Remedy also has its hands in a variety of other projects. The company is developing both a sequel and a spinoff to its hit 2019 game, Control, as well as remaking the first two Max Payne games in a partnership with Rockstar Games. The company is also working with Tencent to develop a triple-A title codenamed “Vanguard.”