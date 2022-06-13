Resident Evil Village DLC Shadows of Rose starring Rosemary Winters announced

Capcom announced a new DLC story expansion for Resident Evil Village called the Shadows of Rose. SPOILERS ahead for the main Resident Evil Village storyline, but the Shadows of Rose stars Ethan Winters daughter Rosemary, who has grown up to be a young adult. After the events of the main storyline, Rosemary ends up in the care of a shady government organization and ends up following her father’s footsteps in encounter strange and scary monsters.

The Shadows of Rose DLC is part of the Winters’ Expansion for Resident Evil Village. The expansion includes the update Mercenaries mode called Addition Orders and the Third Person Mode for the main storyline for Village. The expansion is slated to release in October 28.

The story is developing…