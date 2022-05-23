Rick & Morty character is likely coming to MultiVersus, claims leak

It’s time to burp as loud as you can, as Rick Sanchez from the Rick & Morty series has been leaked as a character in MultiVersus, dataminers claim.

The term “taunt_rick_sanchez_shake_that_ass” was found in the code for MultiVersus, according to dataminers. The user White_Mantra discussed the news on Reddit. Other fighters that have been leaked so far include LeBron James (based on his appearance in Space Jam: A New Legacy), Marvin the Martian, and Morty.

It would make sense that both Rick and Morty would be a part of MultiVersus’ roster. In the training mode of MultiVersus’ closed alpha, you’re tasked with hitting a creature named Mr. Meeseeks, an infamous species from the show Rick & Morty. This alongside the code of MultiVersus seemingly confirms that at least Rick will appear as a character on the MultiVersus roster.

While not confirmed, we have also heard a rumor that Disney’s Wreck-It-Ralph and Shonen Jump’s Naruto may join the battle. If that’s the case, the sky is absolutely the limit for MultiVersus. It’s like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate but in the realm of movies and TV. Maybe we’ll see Dragon Ball‘s Goku join the battle one day and fight Superman.

Rick & Morty is a popular Adult Swim show that parodies the Back to the Future movie series. However, it has taken a life of its own with absurdist humor, adventures into outer space, and an infamous joke about Szechuan sauce that became a nightmare for McDonald’s workers. As it’s an adult show, the developers at Player First Games will likely have to remove Rick’s cursing to make him work within MultiVersus’ family-friendly aesthetic.

MultiVersus is a free-to-play platform fighter that takes multiple Warner Bros. characters into one arena. For example, you can have Superman and Steven Universe fighting Taz and Shaggy in a team-based battle. The characters throw subtle jabs at each other while they are fighting within notable landmarks throughout Warner Bros.’ long history. It has been received positively so far by fighting game fans after its closed alpha was released in May.